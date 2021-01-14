Left Menu
China urges U.S., others to stop wrongdoings after import ban on Xinjiang products

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:57 IST
China urged the United States and other countries to immediately stop wrongdoings, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, after Washington announced an import ban on some imports from the Xinjiang region over forced labour allegations.

China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the interest of Chinese companies, Gao Feng, a ministry spokesman, told an online press conference.

