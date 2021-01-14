Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Polio Immunisation Day rescheduled to Jan 31

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has rescheduled the 'National Polio Immunisation Day' to January 31 in view of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to take place on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:09 IST
National Polio Immunisation Day rescheduled to Jan 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has rescheduled the 'National Polio Immunisation Day' to January 31 in view of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to take place on Saturday. "With the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on January 16, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to January 31, 2021," the Government of India said on Thursday.

President Ramnath Kovind will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day, also known as "Polio Ravivar" on January 30, 2021, by administering polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 am, the Ministry said. "The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services, as well as non-COVID essential health services, proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other," it stated.

On January 8, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced a three-day national immunisation drive for polio from January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nippon Paint Launches 'Paint Partner' Digital Colour Solutions

New Delhi India, January 14 ANINewsVoir Nipsea Group Automotive Refinish business unit, part of the Nippon Paint Group, has announced the launch of its next-generation, state-of-the-art, intuitive Paint Partner Digital Colour Solutions. Nip...

Fewer people take a holy dip in MP's rivers on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti was celebrated ina subdued manner in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as fewer people thronged the holy rivers for a dip on the occasion dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.According to authorities, although people took...

Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding from Thursday midday until Sunday evening.This comes after two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying...

Anjum Khanna Ayurvedic Consultant Shows How Ayurveda Could Help Indians to Recover From COVID-19

New Delhi India, January 14 ANIPRSpot As always, Ayurveda has come to the rescue of Indians dealing with the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayurvedic Consultants like Anjum Khanna have been instrumental in propagating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021