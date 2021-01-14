Left Menu
ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi asks why PM Modi silent on Chinese troops sitting inside Indian territory
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing media in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for China's alleged entry in Indian territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent about the fact that 'Chinese troops are sitting inside Indian territory'. Addressing the media during his trip to Madurai, the Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP government is conspiring to destroy the farmers to benefit a few of its corporate 'friends'.

"What is China doing inside our territory? Why are the Chinese people sitting inside Indian territory? Why has the PM got nothing to say about it? Why is the PM completely silent about the fact that Chinese troops are sitting inside Indian Territory?" Gandhi asked. Regarding the ongoing farmer protests in the country over the newly enacted laws, he claimed that 'neglect' is 'too weak' a word to explain the Central government's attitude towards farmers, and added the Centre is suppressing the farmers for helping a 'handful of businesses'.

"Government isn't just neglecting them. It is conspiring to destroy them because they want to benefit the two-three of their friends. They want to give what belongs to the farmer to two-three of their friends. That's what is happening. Neglect is too weak a word to explain what is taking place," he stated. "You are suppressing farmers. You're helping a handful of businesses. When corona comes, you are not helping the common man. Whose Prime Minister are you? Are you the Prime Minister of the people of India or of two-three selected businessmen?" the Congress leader asked PM Modi.

He asked people to mark his words and remember that the government will be forced to repeal the three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier today, the Wayanad MP along with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi, attended the Jallikattu event in Avaniyapuram in Madurai. Gandhi is in Madurai to begin Congress' election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu today. He is also scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)

