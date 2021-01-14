Pongal festival celebrated sans usual fanfare in Pondy

The harvest festival of Pongalwas celebrated without the usual fanfare in Puducherry onThursday.

Although people thronged temples to offer special prayersat the presiding and processional deities there was strictadherence to the safety norms.

Devotees entering the places of worship were subjected toevaluation of body temperature and also wearing of masks.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy,Ministers and leaders of various political parties extendedgreetings to the people and stressed the need for observingthe safety protocols.

The festival was a low key affair in the union territoryand turn out of number of near and dear ones was less than theusual number, said a section of residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)