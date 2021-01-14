Left Menu
Fewer people take a holy dip in MP's rivers on Makar Sankranti

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Makar Sankranti was celebrated ina subdued manner in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as fewer people thronged the holy rivers for a dip on the occasion dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

According to authorities, although people took a holy dip in rivers Narmada and Kshipra, their numbers werecomparatively lesser than the previous years.

''People usually start arriving on river banks after midnight. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the numberwere less this year,'' Ujjain's additional district magistrateNarendra Suryawanshi said.

Around 5,000 to 7,000 people arrived for a holy dip atRamghat and other places in the district till 11 am, which isnearly 20 to 25 per cent less than the previous year, theofficial said.

To ensure availability of clean water, water fromNarmada river has been released into Kshipra, the officialsaid, adding that all arrangements were made for safety andsecurity of people.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Hoshangabad andJabalpur districts, as fewer people came out to the rivers fora holy bath on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan wished people of the state on the occasion of MakarSankranti, Pongal, Vishu and Bhogali Bihu and prayed for theirhappiness and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

