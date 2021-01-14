Woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gang-raped in Odisha

A 19-year-old womanwas allegedly gang-raped by two persons while she was going totake a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in OdishasBaripada town on Thursday, police said.

Two persons of the locality started following thewoman and her sister who were heading towards a river fortaking the dip.

The incident took place when one sister was taking abath in the waterbody and her sibling was standing near theriver bed.

The accused lifted her to a secluded place andallegedly raped her. As she screamed for help, the duo fledthe spot, police said.

The woman lodged a complaint at Baripada Town policestation on the basis of which the two persons were arrested,Birendra Senapati, Inspector-in-Charge of the police station,said.

The medical examination of the woman has beenconducted in PRM Medical College and Hospital, Senapati said.

