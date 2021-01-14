4 dozen stolen bikes recovered; 4 held in UP's Hathras

With the arrest of four men, the Hathras police in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of vehicle thieves and recovered four dozen two-wheelers from them. The recovered vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters, were lifted from districts like Agra, Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hathras and Aligarh in UP, and Gurgaon in Haryana, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. “The accused were held in Sadabad area during police checking following a tip-off. They led to the recovery of 48 stolen two-wheelers. Some of the vehicles were dismantled by the gang,” he said.

The officer said the gang would lift vehicles from parking areas of hospitals, banks and other such busy spaces, and target those two-wheelers which had slightly old locks. “The accused told police during initial questioning that they would sell off the stolen vehicles in low rates in some districts, while dismantle others to sell their parts separately,” he added.

The police also recovered two illegal firearms along with some ammunition from the accused persons, Jaiswal said.

Those held have been identified as Netrapal Singh, Manoj Kumar--both from Mathura--and Manish Chaudhary, Saurabh Kumar--both natives of Hathras, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Sadabad Police Station and further proceedings are underway, they added. PTI KIS SRY

