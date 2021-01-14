U.S. adds CNOOC to economic black list

U.S. adds CNOOC to economic black listReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:01 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to a U.S. economic blacklist, saying it had helped China intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea.
Commerce also said Chinese company Skyrizon was being added to the Military End-User (MEU) List for "its capability to develop, produce, or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
