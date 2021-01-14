U.S. adds CNOOC to economic black list

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to a U.S. economic blacklist, saying it had helped China intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea.

Commerce also said Chinese company Skyrizon was being added to the Military End-User (MEU) List for "its capability to develop, produce, or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines."

