Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's top court gives opinion in first Irish language case, on pet medicine

The European Union's top court on Thursday issued an opinion in its first case heard in the Irish language, almost 50 years after Ireland joined the bloc, in a case relating to an Irish man wishing to see dual-language labelling on his dog's medicine. The Court of Justice of the European Union can hear cases in any of the bloc's 24 official languages.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:14 IST
EU's top court gives opinion in first Irish language case, on pet medicine

The European Union's top court on Thursday issued an opinion in its first case heard in the Irish language, almost 50 years after Ireland joined the bloc, in a case relating to an Irish man wishing to see dual-language labelling on his dog's medicine.

The Court of Justice of the European Union can hear cases in any of the bloc's 24 official languages. English and Irish are Ireland's official languages but no cases had been brought in Irish since it joined the EU in 1973. The case centred on an Irish language activist's complaint that the Irish government had failed to implement existing EU rules requiring veterinary medicines sold in Ireland to be labelled in Irish as well as English.

Ireland's High Court ruled the Irish state had flouted the EU regulations, but given that from 2022 new EU rules would mean Ireland no longer has to use both languages in such labelling, it asked the court in Luxembourg whether it was worth ordering the use of both languages for just a few months. Michal Bobek, an advocate general of the Court of Justice, said on Thursday that the upcoming rule change did not prevent the man, Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, bringing his claim.

The judges of the Court of Justice will make a ruling later. They follow opinions of advocate generals in the majority of cases, but are not bound to do so. "My client is very satisfied that he is one of the parties in the first case before the Court of Justice that has Irish as the language of the proceedings" Sean O Cearbhaill, the applicant's solicitor, told Reuters.

The EU court said in its opinion on Thursday it was up to the Irish court to decide whether to grant the applicant's request to see dual-language labelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till May 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has extended the validity of registration certificates issued to NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, expiring between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021, till May 31 this year.It is mandator...

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...

Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Michigans former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires disease during the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the citys water system was contaminated w...

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemens Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021