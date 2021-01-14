Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with ''tampering within the results management process,'' but did not specify details of the case.

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers ''conduct which subverts the doping control process.'' The code gives one example as ''altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.'' Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

