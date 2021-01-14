Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI Ethics Officer issues notice to Rajeev Shukla on 'conflict of interest' complaint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:48 IST
BCCI Ethics Officer issues notice to Rajeev Shukla on 'conflict of interest' complaint

BCCI Ethics officer D K Jain on Thursday sent out a notice to newly-elected vice president of the board, Rajeev Shukla after a ''conflict of interest'' complaint was made against the veteran cricket administrator.

Jain has given Shukla and the BCCI two weeks time to file their response in the matter.

''A complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short ''the BCCI'') from Mr Sanjeev Gupta, under rule 39 (2) (b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as conflict of interest against Mr Rajeev Shukla,'' Jain wrote in the order, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

On January 8, Sanjeev Gupta, former life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association had filed the complaint against Shukla, alleging conflict of interest.

Gupta wrote that Shukla, being a director at the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and also an office bearer at its parent body BCCI, amounted to conflict of interest.

''Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the stand of the BCCI and the person complained against – Mr Rajeev Shukla on the said complaint,'' the Ethics Officer wrote.

''Accordingly, the BCCI and Mr Rajeev Shukla are called up to file their written responses to the Complaint within a period of two weeks from today, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter,'' Jain further wrote in the order.

According to the BCCI Constitution, no person can hold multiple posts at the same time.

Shukla, also a seasoned politician, was not available for a comment.

Shukla was unanimously elected as the BCCI vice president at its AGM on December 24, 2020. He is also a former IPL chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday. The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggl...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL80 PM-VACCINATION-3RDLD LAUNCH PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via...

Fuelling Scots anger, UK confident on solving post-Brexit "teething" woes

Britain believes it can resolve post-Brexit teething issues that have disrupted exports of Scottish fish to the European Union, a minister said on Thursday, in comments that further charged tensions with Scotlands largest political party. S...

Delhi govt releases Rs 938 crores to pay salaries of MCD employees

After reducing the budget of several of its departments, the Delhi government is releasing Rs 938 crores to pay the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday. We all know...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021