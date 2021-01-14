Veteran who served in all 3 services presented silver salver

Col. Prithipal Singh (retired), who has the unique distinction of serving in all three services, was presented with a silver salver on behalf of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Veterans Day, officials said on Thursday.

Singh recently celebrated his 100th birthday, they said. During his service with the military, he participated in World War 2 and the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the officials noted.

He retired at the age of 70 when he was a Colonel and was posted with Assam Rifles in Manipur, they mentioned. India celebrates January 14 as Veterans Day.

''Singh has the unique distinction of serving in all three Services. He was presented with a silver salver on behalf of Chief of Defence Staff on the occasion of Veterans Day,'' one of the officials noted.

The CDS acknowledges his rich and varied experience including participation in active operations which are a source of inspiration for the younger generations, the officials said.

