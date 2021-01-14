Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge fire devastates Rohingya camp in Bangladesh, renders thousands homeless

A huge fire swept through a crammed Rohingya camp in southeastern Bangladeshs Coxs Bazar, destroying at least 500 ramshackle shelters and leaving hundreds of people without homes, Bangladeshi and UN officials said on Thursday.The fire erupted in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday at Rohingyas makeshift Nayapara camp, the officials said, adding no casualty has been reported.The blaze burnt into ashes at least 500 structures .

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:18 IST
Huge fire devastates Rohingya camp in Bangladesh, renders thousands homeless

A huge fire swept through a crammed Rohingya camp in southeastern Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, destroying at least 500 ramshackle shelters and leaving hundreds of people without homes, Bangladeshi and UN officials said on Thursday.

The fire erupted in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday at Rohingyas’ makeshift Nayapara camp, the officials said, adding no casualty has been reported.

''The blaze burnt into ashes at least 500 structures . . . We have launched an investigation to ascertain what caused the fire alongside assessing the extent of damage and losses,'' Bangladesh government's relief commissioner Shamsuddoza Nayan told reporters at the scene.

Fortunately, the blaze claimed no life nor did it leave anyone severely wounded. The affected people were shifted to another place and provided with food and necessary items, he said.

The fire officials said it took them some two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Residents of the camp told reporters that flames quickly spread from one edge and enveloped the entire camp, prompting people in the adjacent camps as well to flee their shanties amid the chaos.

The fire struck the Rohingya camp at a time when Bangladesh look for long-term solutions for the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have crossed its border from Myanmar in recent years and has launched a process to relocate nearly one tenth of over 1.1 million Rohingyas to an offshore island called Bhashanchar.

Over a million Rohingyas fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since a military clampdown began there to oust a predominantly Muslim ethnic group from their homeland at Rakhine state.

The United Nations has termed it a “textbook example” of ethnic cleansing while rights group called the campaign a “genocide”.

After initial resistance, Bangladesh opened its border for the fleeting Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and since then Cox’s Bazar that borders Rakhine state has become a makeshift home for hundreds of the refugees.

A nearly identical blaze in May last year reduced to ashes over 400 shelter homes in the nearby Kutupalang Rohingya camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eat...

European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as a jump in technology stocks, hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

Delhi govt extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till Jan 31

The Delhi government has extended till January 31 its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA in its orde...

Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19

Moscow Russia, January 14 ANISputnik Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021