58 people injured during jallikattu

At least 58 people,including spectators, were injured at the annual jallikattuevent held here on Thursday, police said.

The bull taming sport was held on the occasion ofharvest festival Pongal at Avaniyapuram and as many as 529bulls were used.

The injured included spectators and sportsmen, policesaid.

The event, inaugurated by state Cooperation MinisterSellur K Raju, was held following COVID-19 guidelines.

