EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist

The Trump administration on Thursday added nine Chinese firms to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, including planemaker Comac and mobile phone maker Xiaomi, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The companies will be subject to a new U.S. investment ban which forces American investors to divest their holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021. (Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

