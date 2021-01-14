EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklistReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:21 IST
The Trump administration on Thursday added nine Chinese firms to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, including planemaker Comac and mobile phone maker Xiaomi, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The companies will be subject to a new U.S. investment ban which forces American investors to divest their holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021. (Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
