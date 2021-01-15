Car used by J&K House in Delhi stolen: Police

Car used by J&K House in Delhi stolen: PolicePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:19 IST
A car used by the Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi was allegedly stolen from outside Prem Nagar market here, police said on Thursday. The car was stolen on Tuesday when the driver parked the vehicle outside the market, they said.
A case has been registered in this regard at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
The car’s bonnet had ‘government vehicle’ printed on it, police said, adding that CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the accused and trace the vehicle. PTI AMP SRY
