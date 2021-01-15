FBI has arrested more than 100 people over Capitol siege, looks now to inauguration

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday.

"We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security. "From January 6th alone, we've already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)