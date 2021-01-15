Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt welcomes SC ruling on farm laws, will present our view when court-appointed panel summons: Narendra Singh Tomar

In his first reaction after Supreme Court stayed the implementation of farm laws and appointed a committee to resolve the issue, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said Centre welcomes apex court's ruling and will present its views before the court-mandated committee when summoned by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:55 IST
Govt welcomes SC ruling on farm laws, will present our view when court-appointed panel summons: Narendra Singh Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika In his first reaction after Supreme Court stayed the implementation of farm laws and appointed a committee to resolve the issue, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said Centre welcomes apex court's ruling and will present its views before the court-mandated committee when summoned by it.

Speaking before the ninth round of talks scheduled with the representatives of protesting farmer unions, the Minister said that there would be a discussion on three farm laws in today's meeting, and the government will try to resolve the issue by dialogue. "Between the last and this meeting, the Supreme Court gave a ruling. Government of India welcomes the Supreme Court's ruling. When the Supreme Court-mandated committee calls the government, we will present our case," stated the Minister.

Tomar also said that if government and farmers decide to continue the dialogue, and could agree upon a date, then the next round of meeting will be scheduled. "In the meeting, if both parties agree, we will continue the discussions. Because the discussions are on between farmers and government and this date was decided earlier, we are still trying to find a solution via dialogue," Tomar added.

The Minister further added that citizens have a responsibility to abide by the Supreme Court's rulings. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...

Rallying-French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and w...

Rahul Gandhi leads Cong protest in support of agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the partys protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, and said his party will not relent till the new farm laws are repealed.He was accompanied by AICC general secretary P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021