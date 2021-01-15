Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active COVID-19 count drops to 2.13 lakh

India's total active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement on Friday as it has dropped to 2,13,027 cases, consisting of just 2.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:46 IST
India's active COVID-19 count drops to 2.13 lakh
India's active Caseload further contracts to 2.13 lakh . Image Credit: ANI

India's total active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement on Friday as it has dropped to 2,13,027 cases, consisting of just 2.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been below 20K in recent days. "The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. 15,975 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," it said.

The new COVID-19 cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87, which is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, the USA and the UK. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738 and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and have crossed the 99 lakh mark which presently stands at 99,49,711.

The Ministry said that the difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 96.52 per cent today. 81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh. 77.56 per cent of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490, followed by Maharashtra with 3,579 and West Bengal with 680 new cases. 191 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively. Also, only 1 new death per million population was reported in India in the last seven days. "With a case fatality rate of 1.44 per cent, deaths per million population in the country are one of the lowest in the world," the MoHFW said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South star Vijay's 'Master' to get Hindi remake

Mumbai, Jan 15 PTI Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi.Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film rel...

Cold wave, thick fog in parts of UP

Parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced a severe cold wave and dense fog during the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Friday.Day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi divis...

BAN vs WI: Hayden Walsh Jr ruled out of ODI series after testing positive for COVID-19

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh after testing positive for coronavirus. Walsh who is asymptomatic first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on t...

HK security chief says communications surveillance can come under security law

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications can come under the citys national security law, potentially giving officers broader powers of interception.John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021