Patna: Murdered IndiGo airlines manager's family demands CBI probe

Three days after Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna, his family on Friday said the probe should be transferred from Bihar police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Updated: 15-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:05 IST
Nandeshwar Singh, brother of deceased Rupesh Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three days after Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna, his family on Friday said the probe should be transferred from Bihar police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Talking to media, Nandeshwar Singh, brother of the deceased said that despite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's assurance of arresting the culprits within 48 hours, there have been no arrests.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that culprits will be arrested within 48 hours. But there's been no arrest. We feel that the Patna administration is unable of making the arrests. So, the Chief Minister should hand over the probe to CBI," said Nandeshwar Singh. Earlier today, when asked about the status of investigation in the case, Chief Minister Kumar said that a special team has been formed to probe the murder.

"I spoke with the Director-General of Police (DGP), and a special team has been formed. Don't demoralise police. If someone doesn't carry out their duty, action is taken. What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?" Kumar asked. Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12, later died of his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

