COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to all district cold chain stores: Punjab Health Minister

The Punjab Government is all ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination programme under which firstly, Health Care Workers (Central, State, and Armed Forces Medical Services) to be vaccinated with their consent at dedicated 59 sites in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:01 IST
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Government is all ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination programme under which firstly, Health Care Workers (Central, State, and Armed Forces Medical Services) to be vaccinated with their consent at dedicated 59 sites in the state. Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu stated that the COVID-19 vaccination is being launched on January 16, and the first batch of vaccine doses have already been distributed to all District Cold Chain Stores.

"Orientation on the use of these vaccines has also been conducted. Earlier, a dry run for the smooth run of vaccination was also done at all sites as per Standard operating procedure SOPs of the central government," he added in a press statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab. He further clarified that only registered beneficiaries to be vaccinated whose data was uploaded on the CoWIN site. It is a digital platform developed by the Union Health Ministry for real-time monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

Giving details of coronavirus vaccine doses supplied to the districts, Sidhu said that a total of 20,880 doses have been supplied to district Amritsar, 4160 to Barnala, 12,430 to Bathinda, 5,030 to Faridkot, 4,400 to Fatehgarh Sahib, 4,670 to Fazilka, 6,200 to Ferozepur, 9,790 to Gurdaspur, 9,570 to Hoshiarpur, 16,490 to Jalandhar, 4,600 to Kapurthala, 36,510 to Ludhiana, 3,160 to Mansa, 2,600 to Moga, 5,860 to Pathankot, 11,080 to Patiala, 6,360 to Roopnagar, 7,660 to Sangrur, 13,640 to SAS Nagar, 5,300 to SBS Nagar, 5,420 to Sri Muktsar Sahib and 8,210 vaccine doses have been distributed to district Tarn Taran. He said that the doses proportionally distributed for Health Care Workers on the basis of database and a maximum of 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each site.

The sites which have already provided the first dose shall necessary plan for the second dose post 28 days as per protocol, he said. Notably, the vaccine has been planned in a phased manner with priority groups- healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly (above 50 years of age), and population below 50 years and with co-morbidities. (ANI)

