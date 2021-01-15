Left Menu
Farmers won't go to Committee constituted by SC, will only talk to Centre: Tikait

As the ninth round of talks between farmers and the Central government over farm laws remained inconclusive on Friday, national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said the farmers will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, they will talk to Centre only.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaking to the media on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the ninth round of talks between farmers and the Central government over farm laws remained inconclusive on Friday, national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said the farmers will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, they will talk to Centre only. "Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP (minimum support price) guarantee remain. We will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We'll talk to Central government only," said Tikait after the meeting ended.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee. Harpal Singh Sangha, Azad Kissan Committee, told reporters, "Not even a single issue was resolved in today's talk as well. The Centre said it will talk about MSP later on."

The next round of talks will be held on January 19. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is positive to reach a solution through talks.

"Today's talks with farmers' unions were not decisive. We will hold talks again on 19th January. We are positive to reach a solution through talks. The government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions," he added. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

