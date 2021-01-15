Left Menu
Development News Edition

GOC 1 Corps pays homage to soldiers on Army Day

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:43 IST
GOC 1 Corps pays homage to soldiers on Army Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day, Lieutenant General C P Cariappa, General Officer Commanding of 1 Corps, paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Mathura Cantonment on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

“The wreath laying ceremony by General Officer Commanding was followed by playing of the traditional military bugle called 'The Last Post',” Colonel B K Attri said.

He said a two-minute silence was also observed in the memory of all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in 1949.

Interacting with military veterans living in Mathura, the GOC enquired about their welfare after the ceremony, the colonel stated.

According to the spokesman, the Indian Army was established by the British on April 1, 1895 by drawing forces of the erstwhile East India Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi imposes Rs 76 lakh fine on Garware Polyester, 5 officials for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 76 lakh on Garware Polyester Ltd and its five officials for disclosure lapses with respect to change in shareholding of the firm.The entities are facing fine for violating Prohibiti...

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768; death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities: health official.

Maharashtra reports 3,145 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,84,768 death toll reaches 50,336 with 45 fatalities health official....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

Total number of voters in AP now 4.05 crore

Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI The total number of voters inAndhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore duringthe general elections in April 2019, at the end of the SpecialSummary Revision SSR on Friday.State Chief Electoral Officer K Vija...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021