Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lack of case diary extends comedian's bail hearing in MP HC

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:05 IST
Lack of case diary extends comedian's bail hearing in MP HC

The hearing on the bail petitionof comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested after a BJP leader's sonalleged that he had made objectionable comments on Hindu godsand goddesses during a stand-up act, in Madhya Pradesh HighCourt was extended on Friday in the absence of a case diary.

A single bench of the HC of Justice Rohit Arya hassummoned the case diary and has fixed the next date of hearingtentatively on January 25.

Faruqui's lawyer Anshuman Shrivastava told PTI thatTukoganj police station officials were unable to produce thecase diary for the hearing.

Since his arrest after the comedy show in question onJanuary 1 in Indore's 56 Dukan area, Faruqui's bail plea hasbeen rejected by the chief judicial magistrate and thesessions court, after which he approached the HC.

Eklavya Singh Gaud (36), son of local BJP MLA MaliniLaxman Singh Gaud, had filed a police complaint claiming hehad been to Faruqui's show and that it contained ''indecent''comments on Hindu gods and goddesses as well as Union HomeMinister Amit Shah.

Faruqui has been booked under IPC sections 295A(outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent actlikely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous tolife) among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stage set for roll-out of world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID on Saturday

India is all set to roll out the worlds biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is probably the beginning of th...

France vetos $20 bln Canadian Carrefour offer with 'clear and final no'

France all but killed off a possible 20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, saying it would oppose any deal to ensure the security of its food sector. The French governments intervention, with minist...

4,000 health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily

As many as 4,000 health workerswill be administered COVID-19 vaccine every day at ninevaccination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC said on Friday.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch thevaccination drive f...

NCP leader Khadse appears before ED in 2016 land deal case

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning arrived at Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai after he was summoned by the agency in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case date backs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021