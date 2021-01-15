Lack of case diary extends comedian's bail hearing in MP HC

The hearing on the bail petitionof comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested after a BJP leader's sonalleged that he had made objectionable comments on Hindu godsand goddesses during a stand-up act, in Madhya Pradesh HighCourt was extended on Friday in the absence of a case diary.

A single bench of the HC of Justice Rohit Arya hassummoned the case diary and has fixed the next date of hearingtentatively on January 25.

Faruqui's lawyer Anshuman Shrivastava told PTI thatTukoganj police station officials were unable to produce thecase diary for the hearing.

Since his arrest after the comedy show in question onJanuary 1 in Indore's 56 Dukan area, Faruqui's bail plea hasbeen rejected by the chief judicial magistrate and thesessions court, after which he approached the HC.

Eklavya Singh Gaud (36), son of local BJP MLA MaliniLaxman Singh Gaud, had filed a police complaint claiming hehad been to Faruqui's show and that it contained ''indecent''comments on Hindu gods and goddesses as well as Union HomeMinister Amit Shah.

Faruqui has been booked under IPC sections 295A(outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent actlikely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous tolife) among others.

