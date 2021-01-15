Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

A man, who was allegedly involved in robbing cash from two petrol pump employees last week in Greater Noida, was held on Friday after a gunfight with the police, officials said. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight that broke out on a service lane near Dadha roundabout this afternoon, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

''The local Beta 2 police had set up a check post near Dadha roundabout. The suspect was in a Hyundai Santro car and was gestured to stop but he sped away and opened fire at the police party,'' Pandey said.

''The suspect was injured in the counter-strike by the police,'' he said, adding that the police have also recovered Rs 1.75 lakh of the looted amount from accused Aarav Bhati alias Yogi alias Yogeshwar.

Bhati, a resident of Sakipur in Surajpur area of the district, has been hospitalised for treatment. Bhati, in his early 20s, has nearly a dozen criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations, according to officials.

Pandey said the accused told the police during initial questioning that he and his partner, who was also involved in the January 8 incident, were planning to quit crimes like loot and robbery and instead mulling to get into liquor trafficking.

''Today he was on his way to Haryana to further his plan of liquor trade and was supposed to meet two more of his associates. However, an encounter broke out between him and the Beta 2 police midway,'' the official said. Efforts are on to nab his associates as well, the police said.

