Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight that broke out on a service lane near Dadha roundabout this afternoon, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.The local Beta 2 police had set up a check post near Dadha roundabout.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:05 IST
Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

A man, who was allegedly involved in robbing cash from two petrol pump employees last week in Greater Noida, was held on Friday after a gunfight with the police, officials said. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight that broke out on a service lane near Dadha roundabout this afternoon, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

''The local Beta 2 police had set up a check post near Dadha roundabout. The suspect was in a Hyundai Santro car and was gestured to stop but he sped away and opened fire at the police party,'' Pandey said.

''The suspect was injured in the counter-strike by the police,'' he said, adding that the police have also recovered Rs 1.75 lakh of the looted amount from accused Aarav Bhati alias Yogi alias Yogeshwar.

Bhati, a resident of Sakipur in Surajpur area of the district, has been hospitalised for treatment. Bhati, in his early 20s, has nearly a dozen criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations, according to officials.

Pandey said the accused told the police during initial questioning that he and his partner, who was also involved in the January 8 incident, were planning to quit crimes like loot and robbery and instead mulling to get into liquor trafficking.

''Today he was on his way to Haryana to further his plan of liquor trade and was supposed to meet two more of his associates. However, an encounter broke out between him and the Beta 2 police midway,'' the official said. Efforts are on to nab his associates as well, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stage set for roll-out of world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID on Saturday

India is all set to roll out the worlds biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is probably the beginning of th...

France vetos $20 bln Canadian Carrefour offer with 'clear and final no'

France all but killed off a possible 20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, saying it would oppose any deal to ensure the security of its food sector. The French governments intervention, with minist...

4,000 health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily

As many as 4,000 health workerswill be administered COVID-19 vaccine every day at ninevaccination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC said on Friday.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch thevaccination drive f...

NCP leader Khadse appears before ED in 2016 land deal case

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning arrived at Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai after he was summoned by the agency in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case date backs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021