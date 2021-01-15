Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish king's ex-lover tells court spymaster threatened her

A former friend and lover of Spain's ex-monarch Juan Carlos testified under oath on Friday that the head of the intelligence service had threatened her life as he tried to recover financial documents involving the royal family in 2012. Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein told a Madrid court via a video link from London she had had a "romantic relationship" with Juan Carlos - who abdicated in 2014 and left Spain last August under a cloud of scandal - and received unspecified financial information and documents from him.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:15 IST
Spanish king's ex-lover tells court spymaster threatened her
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A former friend and lover of Spain's ex-monarch Juan Carlos testified under oath on Friday that the head of the intelligence service had threatened her life as he tried to recover financial documents involving the royal family in 2012.

Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein told a Madrid court via a video link from London she had had a "romantic relationship" with Juan Carlos - who abdicated in 2014 and left Spain last August under a cloud of scandal - and received unspecified financial information and documents from him. The businesswoman testified in a slander trial brought by the former head of the CNI intelligence service, Gen. Felix Sanz Roldan, against former police commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo, who is at the centre of several high-profile economic and political spying scandals in Spain.

Villarejo, who is in prison pending trial in a separate case, stated on a TV show in 2017 that Sanz Roldan had threatened Corinna's life and her family's. Sanz Roldan has dismissed the accusations as "lies".

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein told the court: "I confirm I talked to Villarejo about the threats...The general explained various conditions, instructions, recommendations, that unless I followed them he could not guarantee my physical safety or the safety of my children". "King Juan Carlos and Gen. Sanz Roldan always made a great effort to explain that the king was commanding the general to carry out these operations...It terrified me. Everyone would be terrified," she said.

Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos has previously declined to comment on the various allegations of wrongdoing against him. . The lawyer was not available for comment on Friday. Sanz Roldan, who acknowledged he had a meeting with the businesswoman in London in 2015, denied the accusations but stated that the details of the conversation were secret.

"It's a lie, I have never threatened a woman and a child. Never," he said. The newspaper La Tribune de Geneve has reported that Juan Carlos received $100 million from the late Saudi King Abdullah, and sent 65 million euros to Corinna in 2012.

Juan Carlos helped guide Spain to democracy when he became king after the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975 but his popularity later waned amid a series of scandals and he abdicated in favour of his son Felipe in 2014. He left Spain for the United Arab Emirates last August to relieve the pressure on King Felipe as allegations of corruption emerged that are being investigated by the Spanish and Swiss authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for poor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state.The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also ...

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...

Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organi...

APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet VBSM in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021