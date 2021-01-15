Nagpur: Pillion rider in motorcycle accident

A man was killed after themotorcycle he was riding pillion on was hit by another vehiclein Nagpur's Nandanvan area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and an officialidentified the deceased as Amol Dhawde.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash drivinghas been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act sections,he said.

