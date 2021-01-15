Left Menu
Two RAS officers suspended on charges of corruption in Rajasthan

As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then SDM, Pinki Meena of Bandikui, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday. Meena was arrested while demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) were suspended by the state government on charges of corruption on Friday. As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then SDM, Pinki Meena of Bandikui, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. The state government considers Mittal and Meena suspended from January 13 in exercise of powers under Rule 13 of the Civil Services Rules, 1958.

The ACB on Wednesday caught Mittal red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a complainant. Meena was arrested while demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

