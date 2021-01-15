Two RAS officers suspended on charges of corruption in Rajasthan

Two Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) were suspended by the state government on charges of corruption on Friday. As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then SDM, Pinki Meena of Bandikui, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. The state government considers Mittal and Meena suspended from January 13 in exercise of powers under Rule 13 of the Civil Services Rules, 1958.

The ACB on Wednesday caught Mittal red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a complainant. Meena was arrested while demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, it said.

