Left Menu
Development News Edition

At commisionerate's anniversary feast, Noida top cop turns 'food server' to personnel

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:37 IST
At commisionerate's anniversary feast, Noida top cop turns 'food server' to personnel

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Friday donned a new role of a food server to hundreds of his force personnel and their families as they celebrated the one year anniversary of the commissionerate.

The senior IPS officer had on January 15, 2020 taken over as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, two days after the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement for the major change in the policing system for its district adjoining Delhi.

A “bada khana” (big feast) was organised on Friday night for the police force and their family members at Police Lines in Surajpur that witnessed participation of all senior officers, according to an official statement.

“Police Commissioner and other senior officials on the occasion served food to the police personnel and their families, including children, who joined the feast. Around 1,500 police officials had joined the feast,” it stated.

Pictures of Singh, donning a black overcoat, were also shared on social media showing the ADG-rank officer going from one table to another to serve out delicacies to police personnel and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Health Ministry seeks immediate delivery of 6 mln Sinovac COVID-19 doses

Brazils Health Ministry on Friday requested immediate delivery of 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac, saying it needed them for its planned launch of immunizations next week.The vaccines are to be delivered ...

5th accused in PFI case, lodged in Kerala jail, fails to appear in court in UP's Mathura

The fifth accused in a case related to the Popular Front of India PFI, Rauf Sheriff, failed to appear in the court of the additional district and sessions judge here on Friday, the government counsel said.Neither he appeared nor any member ...

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats152 million children are sti...

Biden to name geneticist Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, two sources told Reuters.Biden will seek to elevate the post, which will serve as science adviser to presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021