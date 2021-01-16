Left Menu
OFFICIAL-FBI questioning dozens in killing of Capitol police officer, assaults on law enforcement - New York Times

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 04:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 04:42 IST
The FBI is questioning dozens of people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, and other assaults on law enforcement, the New York Times reported on Friday.

