Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and on three Iranian entities over conventional arms proliferation. They are the latest in a series of measures aimed at stepping up pressure on Tehran in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration, which ends on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 07:22 IST
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and on three Iranian entities over conventional arms proliferation.

They are the latest in a series of measures aimed at stepping up pressure on Tehran in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration, which ends on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had sanctioned seven companies, including Chinese-based Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co and UAE-based Accenture Building Materials, and two people for shipping steel to or from Iran.

He said Iran's Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization had also been blacklisted over conventional arms proliferation. In a statement later on Friday, Pompeo said he was also increasing the scope of metals-related sanctions against Iran administered by the State Department.

Those who knowingly transfer 15 materials which the State Department says are used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military or ballistic missile programs, including certain types of aluminum and steel, would be subject to sanctions, he said. During his four years in office, Trump has tried to force Tehran back into talks over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its activities in the Middle East. Saying the agreement did not go far enough, Trump in 2018 quit an Iran nuclear deal, which Tehran struck with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who will succeed Trump on Wednesday, has said he will return to the 2015 nuclear pact if Iran resumes strict compliance with it. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last ...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Day 2, 4th Test

Scoreboard on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.Australia first innings Overnight 2745 David Warner c R Sharma b M Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c W Sundar b S Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b T Natarajan...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, two sources familiar with the matter...

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth USD8 million

An Indian national has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft in connection with an overseas robocall scam that defrauded thousands in the US, mostly elderly people, of nearly USD8 million, the Department of Justice said.Shehzadkha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021