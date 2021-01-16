Man kills girlfriend, hides her body in walls of flat; held

A 30-year-old man has beenarrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedlykilling a woman he was in relationship with and hiding herbody in the walls of his flat, police said on Saturday.

The accused killed the woman (32) as she waspressuring him to marry her, an official release said.

The skeleton of the 32-year-old victim, who was primafacie killed in October last year, was recovered from the flatof the accused in Vangaon village, it said.

''The accused and the victim had been in relationshipfor the last five years. She was last seen with the accused onOctober 21,'' it said.

When family members of the victim enquired about herwhereabouts, the accused used to tell them that she had goneto Vapi in Gujarat.

They finally approached the police as the victim neverreturned, the release said.

A case has been registered under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other charges.

