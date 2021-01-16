Left Menu
SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:35 IST
SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

India 1st innings: Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 2 wickets in 26 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-1-8-0, Josh Hazlewood 8-4-11-0, Pat Cummins 6-1-22-1, Cameron Green 3-0-11-0, Nathan Lyon 6-2-10-1.

