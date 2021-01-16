Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highway construction comes under Uttarakhand HC scrutiny

The petitioner claimed that due procedures were not followed.The court has asked the state government to file a detailed reply by March 18. PTI CORR ALMHMB

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:13 IST
Highway construction comes under Uttarakhand HC scrutiny
Uttarakhand High Court Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government whether due permissions had been obtained for the construction of a highway, part of which passes through a national park.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, has asked the state government about its compensatory afforestation plans in lieu of the large-scale cutting of trees that building of the stretch entails.

The court was hearing a petition on Friday that said the Centre was constructing a 19-km national highway between Dehradun and Ganeshpur in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, and three km of the road would pass through the Rajaji National Park.

The PIL, filed by Amit Kholia, a resident of Haldwani, said nine hectares of the eco-sensitive zone was being reduced due to the widening of the road and it may affect the ​​wildlife. Around 2,700 trees, including many that are about 100-150 years old and have been declared a national heritage, will be cut down.

Under such circumstances, the plea said, the central government has to take permission from the state government and it must be granted after an investigation by the Forest Department. The petitioner claimed that due procedures were not followed.

The court has asked the state government to file a detailed reply by March 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...

Manish Tewari criticises vaccination drive, questions efficacy of vaccines

As the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday, Congress Member of Parliament Manish Tewari raised questions on the efficacy and safety of both COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in the country. There are disturbing que...

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracicsurgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed thecountrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and saidhe felt c...

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021