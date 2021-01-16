Diwali in Mumbai's Ghatkopar as people burnt Coronavirus Ravan effigy

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive has kicked off across India, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Saturday celebrated the day by burning effigy of 'Coronavirus Ravan' at Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. People danced and burst crackers and lit earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

"The world's largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus has been started in India in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is the day the whole nation was waiting for," the West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam told reporters. "We celebrated Diwali today like it was celebrated when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from Lanka," Kadam said.

"This is the time to extend thanks to the COVID warriors and scientists who helped many," he said. "The world has suffered a lot in last nine months, I hope normalcy will be back soon," he added.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today through video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)