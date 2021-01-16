Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali in Mumbai's Ghatkopar as people burnt Coronavirus Ravan effigy

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive has kicked off across India, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Saturday celebrated the day by burning effigy of 'Coronavirus Ravan' at Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:30 IST
Diwali in Mumbai's Ghatkopar as people burnt Coronavirus Ravan effigy
BJP workers celebrate launch of vaccination drive (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive has kicked off across India, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Saturday celebrated the day by burning effigy of 'Coronavirus Ravan' at Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. People danced and burst crackers and lit earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

"The world's largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus has been started in India in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is the day the whole nation was waiting for," the West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam told reporters. "We celebrated Diwali today like it was celebrated when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from Lanka," Kadam said.

"This is the time to extend thanks to the COVID warriors and scientists who helped many," he said. "The world has suffered a lot in last nine months, I hope normalcy will be back soon," he added.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today through video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End of Merkel era begins as German CDU picks new party leader

Germanys Christian Democrats elect a new chairman on Saturday, aiming to unite their conservative party behind a leader who they hope can succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor when she steps down after federal elections in September.At stake ...

Meghalaya CM launches first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister ConradK Sangma on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination programin the state at a government medical facility, where 100health workers were administered the shots.Another 732 people, mostly health workers and do...

Azerbaijan to start COVID-19 inoculations with 4 mln Sinovac shots

Azerbaijan will begin vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 on Monday, using a batch of 4 million doses from Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the health ministry said on Saturday.Medical workers will be vaccinated first, and then over-65s from F...

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, although his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud.With ballots from 91 of polling station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021