Covid vaccination: 8100 to get jab on day one in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said the vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in the national capital and 100 people would get their first of the two doses at each centre. Most of the Delhi government hospitals are serving as vaccination sites. "The second phase will see the vaccination of frontline workers. Then, the third phase will cater to the people over age 50, and below 50 with co-morbidities. Right now, we are in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital also is one of the sites," Jain said.

The health minister also informed that MCD hospitals are not being used for the purpose due to the strike by their employees over non-payment of salaries. "There were some issues with the MCD Hospitals due to the ongoing protests," Jain said.

The vaccination drive started across the country on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi launched the nationwide vaccination program via video conference earlier in the day. The vaccination will take place at 2934 sites on the first day with the total number of beneficiaries around 3 lakh. (ANI)

