Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five militant associates held for posting threat posters in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:52 IST
Five militant associates held for posting threat posters in J-K’s Pulwama

Five alleged militant associates were arrested for pasting threat posters in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Threat posters of a militant outfit were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a police party raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects, he said.

“During the questioning of the suspects and collection of other evidence, five terror associates were found to be involved in the pasting of the said threat posters in Seer and Batagund areas and were accordingly arrested,” the spokesman said.

He identified them as Jehangir Ahmad Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and Qaisar Ahmad Dar -- all residents of the Gulshanpora area of Tral.

A laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the threat posters have been seized from their possession, the spokesman said, adding, further investigation into the matter is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian Semeru volcano erupts, spews ash 5kms into sky

A volcano in Indonesias East Java province erupted on Saturday, spewing ash and smoke as high as an estimated 5.6 kilometres into the sky, according to data from the geological agency at the countrys energy ministry. Indonesia has nearly 13...

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36 pc to Rs 8,760 cr

The countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18...

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud and said citizens should reject the result.W...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021