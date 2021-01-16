J-K police file chargesheet against 11 members of LeT terror module

Jammu police has filed a chargesheet against 11 members of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module that was busted last year, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The chargesheet against the arrested accused with nine hailing from Doda district of Jammu region and one each of Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir, was filed in the Court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu on Friday, the spokesperson said.

He said the terror module was being operated on the directions of a Pakistan-based LeT handler Mohammad Amin alias “Haroon”, who was an active terrorist of the banned group operating in Doda belt and had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2009.

The 11 accused were registered in a case last year at Peer Mitha police station in Jammu under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

“The case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Parupkar Singh. During investigation, over Rs 1.90 lakh and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused,” the spokesperson said.

Those arrested in the case include brother of Pakistani handler Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Mubashir Farooq Batt, Toqeer Ahmad Batt, Mohammad Asif Batt, Khalid Latief Batt, Gazi Iqbal Batt, Tariq Hussain Mir, Farooq Ahmad Malik and Mohabbat Hussain (all residents of Doda) and Junaid Aziz Lone of Handwara area of Kupwara and Mohammad Hashim Malik of Baramulla.

