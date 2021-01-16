Left Menu
5-year-old raped in UP village, rushed to hospital in serious condition

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:12 IST
(Eds: Adding details) Banda (UP), Jan 16 ( PTI) The condition of a 5-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, deteriorated after which she was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur for better treatment, police said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Uday Bhan Singh said the girl was sent to Kanpur for better treatment and undergoing plastic surgery as she was profusely bleeding.

The incident took place on Friday night in the village under Girwa police station area, they said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, Circle Officer (CO) Nareni Siyaram said.

The youth had lured the minor to a secluded spot by offering her Rs 10 and he allegedly raped the girl there, the CO said.

When the girl's family went to the house of the accused to complain about the incident, he and his family members threatened to kill them, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on Friday night and three of his family members were held for issuing life threats, the CO said.

The girl, who is in a serious condition, has been admitted to hospital and additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

