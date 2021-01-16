Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated on day 1 of nationwide vaccination drive

A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 on day one of the massive nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:13 IST
COVID-19: 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated on day 1 of nationwide vaccination drive
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 on day one of the massive nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till 5:30 pm today, at least 1,65,714 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab across India, according to the Union Health Ministry. There was no post adverse event reported after the vaccination was administered to the people.

Addressing the media, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry said the Serum Institute of India (SII) produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States and Union Territories (UT). Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. "Total 3,351 sessions were held across the country with both the vaccines, said Health Ministry on COVID19 vaccine roll-out," he added.

Since it was the first day of vaccination, a few issues came up like delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session. Resolutions were provided for both the issues, the Union Health Ministry stated. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...

University students should visit jails for learing experience: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday suggested that visits of university students to Nari Nirketans and jails should be arranged so that they learn the circumstances under which the prisoners committed crimes and avoid them in...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021