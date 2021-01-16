Iran may complain to World Court over alleged U.S. 'illegal actions' against its U.N. diplomats

Iran may complain to World Court over alleged U.S. 'illegal actions' against its U.N. diplomatsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:18 IST
Iran has sent a warning to the United States that it may take action at the World Court over alleged "illegal actions" against Iranian diplomats at the United Nations, Iran's state media reported on Saturday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a note was sent to the United States through the Swiss embassy, which represents U.S. interests in Iran, warning that Tehran may take Washington to the World Court over what it said were "illegal actions", according to media reports.
