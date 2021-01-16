Maharashtra: 65 pc of those scheduled for inoculation on day one get the jab

As much as 65 per cent ofhealthcare workers who were scheduled to receive COVID-19vaccine jab on the first day were inoculated in Maharashtraon Saturday, an official said.

The rest did not turn up, he said.

''The target was to administer vaccine doses to 28,500beneficiaries at 285 centres in the state. By the end of theday, 18,425 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent, were given theshot,'' said Dr Dilip Patil, State Immunization Officer.

In Hingoli district, 100 per cent turn-out wasrecorded for vaccination, while in Dhule, Solapur, Beed,Parbhani and Buldhana, the overall percentage for vaccinationwas above 90 per cent.

The indigenous Covaxin vaccine was administeredto 385 healthcare workers at six centres. In other centres,Covishield vaccine was used.

''The remaining lot of 35 per cent (who did not turn updespite being scheduled) will be given the jabs in thesubsequent sessions,'' said Patil.

