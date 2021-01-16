Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

It will certainly be a huge achievement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.Singh said the whole country is thankful to the scientists who have played a role in the roll-out of Indias indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.Today Prime Minister narendramodi has taken decisive steps towards ensuring victory over the coronavirus crisis by launching the biggest vaccination campaign not only in India but of the whole world, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:51 IST
Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs
Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care workers of the Indian Army, deployed across the country including in Ladakh and some parts of Kashmir, were given the first doses. Image Credit: ANI

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.

Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care workers of the Indian Army, deployed across the country including in Ladakh and some parts of Kashmir, were given the first doses.

They said the vaccination drive will be gradually expanded and will cover the personnel deployed at frontline bases also.

According to Navy officials, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers in the force was inaugurated in Delhi in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

They said around 200 healthcare workers of the Indian Navy were administered the first doses on Saturday.

The Indian Navy carried out the vaccination drive in its eastern, southern and western naval command areas, the officials said.

In Mumbai, the first phase of immunisation against COVID-19 was initiated at naval hospital INHS Asvini.

''The vaccination drive was rolled out with Rear Admiral Sheila Mathai, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini receiving the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 100 healthcare workers including medical officers, nursing officers and other paramedical staff were vaccinated on day one there,'' said an official.

The Indian Air Force also launched the vaccination drive for its healthcare workers, but the number of people who were given the first doses was not immediately known.

India on Saturday rolled out the world's largest inoculation programme against COVID-19.

''Our country doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, policemen and other frontline workers who waged war against Coronavirus are now going to get a protective shield in the form of a vaccine. In the next phase, the vaccination campaign will reach 300 million people. It will certainly be a huge achievement,'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Singh said the whole country is thankful to the scientists who have played a role in the roll-out of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

''Today Prime Minister @narendramodi has taken decisive steps towards ensuring victory over the coronavirus crisis by launching the biggest vaccination campaign not only in India but of the whole world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he wa...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...

Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts HBT in Thanes Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carr...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021