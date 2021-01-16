7 held for robbing jewellery worth crores

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:35 IST
Seven men have been arrested for allegedly robbing jewellery worth crores from a store after threatening its security guard in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Shankar, Suraj, Saleem, Pitu Shiekh, Rahul who were involved in the burglary. The five sold the jewellery to two others -- Mitu Shiekh and Sanu Rehman -- who were also arrested, they said.

Suraj and Petu Sheikh had earlier committed a burglary in the same showroom in 2019 and were also arrested, police said.

Early on Thursday morning, seven masked men arrived in a car with firearms and held the security guard at gunpoint, police said. They then broke open the shutter of the shop and fled with jewellery items weighing 6.9 kg, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said through technical surveillance and local intelligence, seven men have been nabbed and looted jewellery worth crores have been recovered along with the car used in the crime.

''All the accused men are habitual criminals and committed the crime as they wanted to secure the future of their families and see some better days ahead,'' she said.

The remaining accused have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them and recover the remaining looted items, she added.

