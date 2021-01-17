Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes late last year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 01:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala
About 6,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to the spokeswoman for Guatemala's immigration authority, Alejandra Mena. Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes late last year. About 6,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to the spokeswoman for Guatemala's immigration authority, Alejandra Mena.

Another 1,500 to 2,000 migrants forced their way across the Guatemalan border midday on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness, after confrontations with Guatemalan soldiers and immigration agents. The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Biden has promised a more humane approach to migration, in contrast to outgoing President Donald Trump's hardline policies. In the meantime, Mexican and Central American authorities coordinated security and public health measures aimed at deterring mass unauthorized migration across the region.

Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico deployed thousands of soldiers and riot police aimed at blocking the migrants' passage. But the caravan has grown considerably over the last 24 hours, with members citing a spiralling crisis of hunger and homelessness in Honduras as their reasons for joining. "We have nothing to feed to our children, and thousands of us were left sleeping on the streets," said Maria Jesus Paz, a mother of four children who said she lost her home in the hurricanes.

"This is why we make this decision, even though we know that the journey could cost us our lives," she added. On Friday, Guatemalan military detained hundreds of migrants, including many families with young children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol Hill riot -FBI

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who goes by the handle Baked Alaska, was arrested on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Houston, Texas, according to documents the agency posted online, and charged with participating in...

Slovakia plans mass testing to cut virus infections by 50%- minister

Slovakia is planning another large-scale testing and quarantine push to combat a serious rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Saturday. The central European country with a population of 5.5 million has seen r...

Tripura begins COVID vaccination drive, 1,399 frontline workers get shots

Mridul Das, a 30-year-old doctor, was the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Tripura on Saturday as the state joined the rest of the country is rolling out the vaccination programme.The vaccination programme in the state began at 1...

U.S. capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Washington, D.C., was locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials geared up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops to try to prevent the kind of vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021