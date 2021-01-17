Left Menu
Central farm laws will help increase farmers' income manifold, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the three Central farm laws will help farmers' income to increase manifold on Sunday at a public rally in Karnataka.

ANI | Bagalkot (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public rally in Bagalkot, Karnataka. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the three Central farm laws will help farmers' income to increase manifold on Sunday at a public rally in Karnataka. "Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of farmers. The three farm laws will help farmers' income increase manifold. Now farmers can sell agriculture produce anywhere in the country & the world," Shah said.

The Minister was addressing a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. Accusing the Congress party of provoking the farmers, he said "I would like to ask Congress leaders who are talking in favour of farmers, why didn't you give Rs 6,000 per year to farmers or made Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana or amended ethanol policy when you were in power? Because your intention was not right."

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months. The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Minister also inaugurated the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.On Saturday, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

