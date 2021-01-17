Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while the other three were nabbed during a combing operation post the shootout, the officials added. Central Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said the accused had looted Rs 8 lakh in cash from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida on January 8. They have also been accused of looting Rs 1.50 lakh from a trader on December 29, Aggarwal said. ''The gunfight broke out late Saturday night in the Surajpur police station area in which two accused suffered injuries in retaliatory firing by police officials,'' he said. Following the shootout, police recovered Rs 6.15 lakh of the money looted from the petrol pump employee, Aggarwal said. Those held have been identified as Sunil Sisodia, Vijendra Singh, Vikas Pal, Brajesh Gujjar and Sunny, alias Chandrakant Bharadwaj, police said. Police said they have also seized four firearms and some ammunition from them and impounded two motorcycles. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further proceedings are under way, police added.

