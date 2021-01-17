Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while the other three were nabbed during a combing operation post the shootout, the officials added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:56 IST
Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while the other three were nabbed during a combing operation post the shootout, the officials added. Central Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said the accused had looted Rs 8 lakh in cash from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida on January 8. They have also been accused of looting Rs 1.50 lakh from a trader on December 29, Aggarwal said. ''The gunfight broke out late Saturday night in the Surajpur police station area in which two accused suffered injuries in retaliatory firing by police officials,'' he said. Following the shootout, police recovered Rs 6.15 lakh of the money looted from the petrol pump employee, Aggarwal said. Those held have been identified as Sunil Sisodia, Vijendra Singh, Vikas Pal, Brajesh Gujjar and Sunny, alias Chandrakant Bharadwaj, police said. Police said they have also seized four firearms and some ammunition from them and impounded two motorcycles. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further proceedings are under way, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austria tightens lockdown, extends it to Feb. 7

Austria is extending its lockdown until February 7 in an attempt to bring down still-high infection figures, as authorities worry about the possible impact of more infectious variants of the coronavirus.Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday...

Lebanon inks final deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Lebanons caretaker health minister signed a final deal on Sunday to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections. The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting Feb...

Thieves drill hole from rented shop, loot jewellery outlet

A jewellery shop in Thane waslooted in the early hours of Sunday after thieves drilled ahole into the wall from a neighbouring fruit shop which theyhad allegedly rented some weeks earlier, police said.The incident took place between 2-230am...

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021