CBI arrests senior railway official, 2 others in Rs 1-crore bribery case, conducts searches

The CBI on Sunday arrested the chief administrative officer (construction) of Northeast Frontier Railway and two others for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 crore from a private company to extend it favours in grant of project contracts, officials said.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch Indian Railways Service of Engineer (IRES) officer, was arrested in Maligaon in Guwahati, while the other two were apprehended in Dehradun in Uttarakhand where the alleged bribe amount was being exchanged on his instructions, they said.

It is alleged that 58-year-old Chauhan had demanded the bribe to extend favours to the private company in awarding contracts of various projects of the Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), they said.

He had allegedly sought the bribe amount to be delivered to his home in Dehradun, they said.

The agency nabbed the two persons in Uttarakhand who were allegedly involved in the transaction, they said.

Soon after the arrests, CBI teams started a widespread search operation at 21 locations in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam and another state, they said.

The CBI has recovered the bribe amount and other incriminating documents related to various NFR project contracts, they said.

