Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated today, Health Ministry issues weekly schedule of states, UTs

On the second day of the pan-India inoculation drive, as many as 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 at 553 sessions in six states of the country on Sunday, said the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:44 IST
COVID-19: 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated today, Health Ministry issues weekly schedule of states, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On the second day of the pan-India inoculation drive, as many as 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 at 553 sessions in six states of the country on Sunday, said the Union Health Ministry. The Ministry also announced the weekly vaccination days for states to carry out COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"In 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far," said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry during a press conference here. "Today being Sunday, only six states conducted coronavirus vaccination drive," he added.

According to the Ministry, 308 sessions were held in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Tamil Nadu, 64 in Karnataka, 14 in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Kerala and Manipur. The Health Ministry stated that a total of 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one, the highest day one vaccination number in the world and higher than the US, UK and France on day one. Dr Manohar Agnani said that a total of 447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) were reported on January 16 and 17 of which "only three required hospitalisation".

The Ministry has advised states/UTs to plan COVID vaccination sessions 4 days in a week to minimize disruption of Routine Health Services. The plan is as follows: Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...

Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natu...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021