Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Identify bottlenecks, plan corrective actions': Health Ministry asks States, UTs on day 2 of vaccination drive

The Union Health Ministry held a meeting with all States and UTs on Sunday for a review of progress on the second day of the nationwide vaccination drive and asked them to "identify bottlenecks and plan corrective actions."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:28 IST
'Identify bottlenecks, plan corrective actions': Health Ministry asks States, UTs on day 2 of vaccination drive
Additional Secretary Dr Manohar Aghnani in Health Ministry's press brief on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry held a meeting with all States and UTs on Sunday for a review of progress on the second day of the nationwide vaccination drive and asked them to "identify bottlenecks and plan corrective actions."

In a press conference today, the Union Health Ministry has informed that across the country, as many as 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated. The Union Health Ministry also revealed that 447 adverse effect cases were reported from the COVID vaccination drive in the last two days out of which 3 beneficiaries were hospitalized."447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) reported on 16th and 17th January, only three required hospitalizations," Dr Agnani said.

The additional secretary also said that majority of the AEFIs are minor in nature like pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body ache, nausea, giddiness, and mild allergic reactions like rashes, etc. On the conditions of three beneficiaries who were hospitalized, the ministry representative said two of these three have been discharged after treatment from Delhi's AIIMS and northern Railway Hospital, while the third was under observation at the AIIMS Rishikesh.

According to the additional secretary, only six states conducted COVID-19 vaccination sessions. The health ministry official also informed that the inaugural inoculation drive in India is the highest day one vaccination number in the world. "2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one- the highest day one vaccination number in the world; Higher than the US, UK, and France on day one," he added.

States/UTs have been advised to plan COVID19 vaccination sessions four days in a week to minimize disruption of the Routine Health Services. Some States have already publicized their weekly vaccination days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19

Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all ...

Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

Assams newly floated politicalparty Raijor Dal on Sunday urged another regional outfit AsomJatiyo Parishad AJP to take forward discussions on forming apre-poll alliance.Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.Workin...

Maharashtra reports 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the states coronavirus count to 19,90,759 cases. According to the state health department, there are 52,653 active cases in the state while 18,86,469 cases have...

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021